(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, UAE – November 20, 2023: Global Aerospace Logistics L.L.C., (GAL) and Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center (AMMROC), collectively known as GAL AMMROC, has announced a landmark Teaming Agreement with Pannesma Company Limited, a distinguished subsidiary of Atheeb Holding Group.

This paramount agreement is designed to strengthen collaboration between the two entities, with a focus on innovation across a range of advanced aircraft maintenance, upgrade and overhaul services.

The two industry leaders, Pannesma and GAL AMMROC, have joined forces to develop a range of customized programs for both rotary and fixed wing aircraft that includes integrated solutions, upgrades and MRO services. Such programs will offer operators within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) access to world-class MRO facility and tailored aircraft solutions that will help to optimize both cost and operation readiness.

Additionally, such alliance not only enhances the military and commercial aviation landscape between the two countries but also aligned with the vision shared by the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Their recent collaboration at the GCC-ASEAN Summit on 20 October 2023 in Riyadh emphasized the irreplaceable value of international integration and relationships. This pioneering initiative highlights the transformative partnerships emerging between multiple enterprises of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is a testament to the strong relationship between the two nations.

The partnership between Pannesma and GAL AMMROC melds their unique capabilities, extensive resources, elite proficiencies and cutting-edge technologies to help develop customized solutions aimed at addressing challenges in the aviation sector.

GAL AMMROC, a regional leader in aircraft integrated solutions and MRO services has long term strategic partnerships with global OEMs including Lockheed Martin, Dassault Aviation, General Electric, Honeywell, BAE Systems and Thales, underscoring their commitment to delivering excellence. Pannesma Company, with its unparalleled expertise has established productive and long-lasting business relationships with several of the world’s leading Defense Contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Cubic and EuroCopter (Airbus) Helicopters.



Pannesma Company Ltd is a subsidiary of Atheeb Group, which was established in 1981 to meet the growing needs of the Saudi Arabian market for Technical, Management and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services. A well-established award-winning Saudi company with 40+ years of experience working as a trusted local partner for the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense and other Government sectors, which assists in reinforcing the consortium's promise to reshape industry paradigms.

Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, CEO of GAL AMMROC, commented on the Teaming Agreement: “We are delighted to be partnering with Pannesma, KSA’s leading provider of O&M services on this landmark agreement. Working closely with our trusted strategic partners enhances both our homegrown defence expertise and national security capabilities while further boosting the region’s well-deserved reputation for aerospace excellence and technical innovation on the global stage.”

This alliance is reinforced by a shared code of continuous improvement, technological capability, and innovation. As the organizations align their strategies, they stand on the transition of setting pioneering aviation industry standards, leading technological evolutions and carving a niche as unmatched leaders.

This collaboration is also in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a transformative blueprint aimed at diversifying the Kingdom's economy and enhancing its global stature. An integral component of Vision 2030 is the emphasis on localization and this alliance cements that commitment.

With an unwavering focus on the horizon, both enterprises radiate confidence in the monumental impact this strategic alliance promises.





