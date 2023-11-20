CEO of Australian telecommunications company Optus submits resignation

(MENAFN) Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, the CEO of the Australian telecommunications company Optus, has submitted her resignation in the aftermath of a significant outage that impacted over 10 million users. The parent group, Singtel, confirmed this leadership change on Monday. The decision comes three days after Rosmarin faced questioning by the Australian Senate regarding a malfunction that occurred on November 8, causing a widespread disruption of mobile phone and internet services at Optus for approximately 12 hours.



In a statement issued by Singtel, Rosmarin expressed that her decision to resign was made after careful consideration and with the belief that it is in the best interests of Optus. Yuen Kuan Moon, the CEO of Singtel, acknowledged Rosmarin's leadership during challenging times, including navigating the company through the complexities of the Covid-19 pandemic while improving its financial performance. Moon stated, "We understand her decision, and we wish her the best in her future projects."



In the interim, Optus has appointed its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Michael Venter, as the acting CEO. Venter will continue in his current role until a permanent successor to Kelly Bayer Rosmarin is selected. The outage that led to this development occurred nationwide, stemming from the automatic disconnection of routers overloaded during a software update.



The resignation of the Optus CEO underscores the significance of service reliability in the telecommunications industry and the immediate consequences faced by leaders in the aftermath of major service disruptions.

