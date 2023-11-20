Indonesia sends second shipment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Indonesia dispatched a second shipment of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian enclave enduring persistent Israeli aggression for over a month.



President Joko Widodo announced that over 21 tons of aid, comprising food, medicine, mattresses, blankets, hygiene kits, as well as hospital equipment, were airlifted to Egypt in two flights from Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta, the capital.



The humanitarian assistance is slated for distribution in the Gaza Strip, as mentioned on X.



"Apart from providing humanitarian assistance, Indonesia will also continue to provide political support to Palestine. Indonesia will continue to support the struggle of the Palestinian people," the leader declared, known as Jokowi.



Pahala Mansury, Indonesia's deputy foreign minister, stated that Jakarta is collaborating with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and the Egyptian Red Cross to facilitate the transportation of aid to multiple locations within Gaza.



The initial aid shipment, which was bid farewell by Jokowi on Nov. 4, entered Gaza on Nov. 9-10. The Palestine Red Crescent Society distributed the aid to various refugee gathering points.



As the world's most populous Muslim nation in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has experienced significant gatherings, rallies, and demonstrations expressing support for Palestine.

