Women Hold Many Leading Positions In Belarus - Deputy Minister Of Labor, Social Protection

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Women hold many leading positions in Belarus, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the country Marina Artemenko said at the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment", Trend reports.

“A balanced policy has been built in this direction. We have launched a campaign to ensure the participation of women in various fields. Women in the workplace are provided with comfortable conditions. Currently, the unemployment rate among women is no more than three percent,” she added.

Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM chairs).

The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

