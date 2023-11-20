Women Hold Many Leading Positions In Belarus - Deputy Minister Of Labor, Social Protection

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Women hold many
leading positions in Belarus, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social
Protection of the country Marina Artemenko said at the conference
of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and
Empowerment", Trend reports.
“A balanced policy has been built in this direction. We have
launched a campaign to ensure the participation of women in various
fields. Women in the workplace are provided with comfortable
conditions. Currently, the unemployment rate among women is no more
than three percent,” she added.
Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights
and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the
current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM
chairs).
The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the
ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this
year.
