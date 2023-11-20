Eight Russian Military Equipment Units, One Ammo Depot Destroyed In Tavria Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops have lost eight military equipment units and one ammunition depot in the Tavria direction.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Tarnavskyi, Russian invaders continue using internationally banned anti-personnel landmines on the territory of Ukraine, namely POM-2.

Russian troops have launched one air strike, one missile strike, and 544 artillery strikes in the Tavria direction over the past day. Twenty-nine combat engagements were recorded.

Tarnavskyi noted that Ukrainian forces were firmly holding defense in the Avdiivka direction.

Russia's total losses came to 283 troops. Three Russian invaders were taken prisoner.

The Ukrainian military destroyed eight enemy equipment units, namely one armored fighting vehicle, four unmanned aerial vehicles, three motor vehicles, as well as one ammunition depot.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction.