Record Attendance And International Participation At Beautyworld Middle East 2023 Announced

Over 1,750 global and regional exhibitors gathered for the largest Beautyworld Middle East exhibition ever, held between 30th October and 1st November 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 27th edition attracted over 65,000 visitors, a 23% increase on the 2022 show, with this year's exhibition being 20% bigger than the previous year across Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Beauty Tech, Personal Care & Hygiene, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies and more. International attendance from visitors grew by 14% overall with 156 participating countries as exhibitors – an increase of 12% on 2022 figures.

Held across 15 halls, with awards, competitions, conference insights and the ultimate opportunity for local and international suppliers, brands, businesses and beauty professionals to network and explore, Beautyworld Middle East 2023, has again cemented its position as the region's biggest, and globally significant industry trade show by increasing visitor numbers by over 23% on the previous year, welcoming over 65,000 people over the three day event.

The growth in international participation from both visitors and exhibitors highlights the GCC region as a significant growth driver in the global beauty and wellbeing industry with the MEA's beauty and personal care market projected to reach $47 billion by McKinsey & Company by 2027, the region is attracting interest from key industry players around the world.

“Again, Beautyworld Middle East has proven itself as the industry's chosen chosen platform for connection, inspiration and global trade opportunities” said Flyn Roberts, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organisers of Beautyworld Middle East 2023“ Visitor numbers this year have surpassed even our own projections, and it is especially encouraging to witness the growth in international participation, with a 33% increase in attendees from the Asia Pacific region and 28% from both the Americas and the GCC. A combination of quality, insight, opportunities and a global interest in the Middle East as a key industry driver for products, services and innovation motivates us towards delivering bigger and better shows in future editions of Beautyworld Middle East” continued Roberts.

International participation across all show sectors has proven fruitful for those exhibiting from across the world, with those keen to enter the regional market as a key driver .Riding the wave of interest in Korean beauty, 37 companies participated through the Gyeonggi Province Economic and Science Promotion Agency and enjoyed 597 consultations (USD 13.72 million) and 523 contract promotions (worth USD 9.293 million).

Tamara Bakir, CEO and Co-founder of US based Manifest Cosmetics chose Beautyworld Middle East for the company's regional launch – she says“ The show has been an incredible experience for Manifest Beauty, the opportunity to introduce our products to the local market, receive feedback and research from peers and professionals from around the world has been amazing”

Pakistan based Soneri Care exhibited alongside 35 other companies from the country. Marketing Manager Bisma Khan said“Meeting our clients from many different countries at Beautyworld Middle East and introductions to new markets are the highlight for us, and presents great business opportunities – we hope to participate again for years to come”

Beautyworld Middle East included pavilions from Pakistan, China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and others countries that showcased fragrances, cosmetics and skincare, beauty tech, personal care and hygiene, hair, nail and packaging products and services.

Show highlights included the return of the Next in Beauty Conference with a keynote by Emirati skincare entrepreneur Salama Mohamed, the Front Row by Nazih Group stage saw engaging and entertaining demonstrations from global educators and artists across hair, skincare, nails and beyond, alongside the Nail It! competition. A chance to celebrate the top people and products of the beauty and wellness industry was held at the Beautyworld Middle East Awards, held on day two of the exhibition in a gala event, having received over 500 nominations across 16 categories for 2023, seeing Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, CEO of Sterling Perfume Industries recognised for his lifetime achievement across his 40 year career in the regional fragrance industry.

The opportunity to become the 'Signature Scent' of the 2024 show saw 15 international fragrance houses take part in the annual competition where visitor votes were counted to crown Jean-François Thizon, Perfumer at Parfex the winner with his unique 'Golden Light' selected as the official scent for Beautyworld Middle East.

Beautyworld Middle East attendees are promised an unparalleled opportunity to expand professional networks, discover new products and unlock the tremendous business potential in one of the world's key trade hubs. The 28th edition will be held at DWTC from October 28th to 30th, 2024.

Beautyworld Middle East, taking place from 28 October to 30 October 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre, is the largest trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance, and well-being in the region. As one of the most influential and visited beauty trade shows in the world, the event provides the premier platform for over 65,000 industry professionals from across 139 countries to connect, source and find inspiration.