Biden, Trump celebrate thanksgiving with service members

(MENAFN) As the anticipation for a potential presidential election rematch builds, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump spent their Sundays celebrating Thanksgiving with service members, albeit in different parts of the country.



President Biden traveled to Virginia for a screening of the upcoming musical film "Wonka" and hosted a Friendsgiving event, both dedicated to service members and their families. At a Naval facility in Norfolk, he and First Lady Jill Biden addressed the audience before the film screening, expressing gratitude to military families. Later, the Bidens attended a Friendsgiving dinner at the Norfolk Naval Station, where Jill Biden also announced the passing of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, known for her advocacy in mental health, caregiving, and women's rights.



The Friendsgiving dinner is part of Jill Biden's Joining Forces initiative, demonstrating her longstanding commitment to supporting service members. Despite the Thanksgiving celebrations, President Biden faced questions from reporters about ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza. He refrained from providing specific details, emphasizing the need to ensure the hostages' safe release.



Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump's activities on Thanksgiving were not detailed in the provided information. The president's attention also garnered questions about the youth vote, with new polling indicating a decline in support from younger voters. However, Biden did not address this inquiry while on his Sunday activities. The presidential election speculation continues to shape discussions, setting the stage for a potential rematch between the two prominent figures.

