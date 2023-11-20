PKI Takes Centre Stage In Netherlands, Enabling Secure Digital Transactions And Communication Across Government, Industry, And Public Sectors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Dutch PKI Market is expanding rapidly due to increased cybersecurity threats, with incidents climbing by 30% in recent years and a growing need for secure digital transactions. Government initiatives mandating eIDs and digital signatures are propelling this demand, alongside a flourishing e-commerce sector witnessing a 12% growth. The strategic position of the Netherlands as a European trade hub further accentuates the necessity for robust PKI solutions, with opportunities surging in areas like secure logistics in the Port of Rotterdam and mobile payments. The PKI market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 15% over the next five years, signaling a robust trajectory for security technology advancement in the nation.



Download PDF Brochure @ a significant move to bolster digital security, The Netherlands has further developed its PKI, known as PKIoverheid, to ensure safe and trustworthy electronic communication within government sectors. Managed by Logius under the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, PKIoverheid features an enhanced certificate hierarchy with four root Certification Authorities and various domain CAs. These issue certificates via Trust Service Providers (TSPs), adhering to strict national and international standards, including ETSI regulations and the Network Security Guidelines. The system is committed to maintaining the highest levels of digital trust and security, aligning with evolving technological, legal, and practical standards for safeguarding electronic transactions and communications in the public sector.



In recent years, DigiCert has strengthened its presence in the PKI market through the strategic acquisition of QuoVadis, a qualified trust service provider within the European Union and Switzerland. This move expands DigiCert's offerings in Europe, allowing them to supply qualified certificates compliant with eIDAS, necessary for EU Payment Services Directive compliance. Additionally, DigiCert is planning to enhance its service capacity and data protection by migrating PKI services to data centers in the Netherlands, emphasizing its commitment to localizing infrastructure to meet the specific needs of the European market.



The Netherlands continues strengthening its position as a leader in cybersecurity and public digital trust by leveraging the PKI. The Dutch Ministry of Defence has established its own internally trusted Certification Authority, aligned with the eIDAS regulation, exclusively serving its operations. The Ministry's membership in the PKI Consortium, represented since July 2021, underscores its commitment to scalable and secure digital interactions within governmental spheres and beyond. The consortium, which includes a diverse array of global members from government agencies to tech giants, collectively emphasizes the critical role of PKI in securing digital communication and transactions. This collaboration enhances national security measures and fosters a secure environment for digital innovation and trust within the Netherlands and across international digital landscapes.



Moreover, The Netherlands Ministry of Justice has enhanced its digital security posture through the strategic implementation of PKI, adopting Keyfactor's EJBCA to address the verification of e-passports and other secure document needs since 2009. The Ministry's commitment to open-source solutions has enabled it to maintain high levels of security and control. Additionally, the Ministry's PKI team showcased a symbol of expertise within the EU, scaling its operations to meet various demands, such as digital health certificates during the pandemic and providing specialized PKI training for EU border officials. This adoption showcases the Ministry's leading role in developing scalable, reliable PKI practices for secure document verification and cross-border digital communication.



Furthermore, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has fortified its digital security measures by implementing a PKI designed to enhance the bank's capabilities in security, authentication, and digital signatures. The DNB-PKI system is tasked with verifying identities before certificate issuance, creating and signing certificates (exclusively for DNB users and techniques), managing revocation requests and status, and managing private key recovery associated with encryption certificates. It also deals with the distribution of cryptographic tokens like smart cards. This system aligns with those used by other central bank Certification Authorities recognized by DNB, aiming to provide a comprehensive solution for secure digital interactions and reinforce the overall resilience of financial infrastructure in the Netherlands.



The major players in the PKI market include Thales (France), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert (US), ManageEngine (US), Microsoft (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AppViewX (US), Venafi (US), Nexus (Sweden), Sectigo (US), Futurex (US), GlobalSign (US), WISeKey (Switzerland), Cygnacom Solutions (US), Keyfactor (US), SSL (US), Stormshield (France), LAWtrust (South Africa), Softlock (Egypt), Secardeo GmbH (Germany), Blue Ridge Networks (US), SecureMetric (Malaysia), and Enigma Information Security Systems (US).



