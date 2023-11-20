NAM Conference Participants To Secure Int'l Protection Of Common Interests - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Participants of
the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference on "Advancing Women's
Rights and Empowerment" will be able to secure international
protection of the common interests, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani
State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar
Muradova said during her speech at the event, Trend reports.
"Today, at this grand conference, the groundwork is being laid
for an initiative that will bring us together around ideas and
activities for the protection, promotion, and expansion of women's
rights." This allows us to "explore best practices in the more
reliable protection of human rights, commitment to the ideals of
justice and humanism, and international defense of our common
interests," she said.
Muradova further stated that, at a time when the entire
community was struggling with the extraordinary challenge of the
COVID-19 epidemic, the NAM, led by Azerbaijan, played a critical
role in uniting global efforts.
She also emphasized that the online NAM Summit in May 2020 and
the subsequent special session of the UN General Assembly on this
issue in December are vivid examples of this.
"In addition to these events, I would like to proudly highlight
that recently established NAM institutions, such as the
Parliamentary Network and the Youth Organization, are making a
significant contribution to multilateral cooperation," the official
said. "It has been several months since, in July 2023, during the
meeting of the Coordinating Bureau, President Ilham Aliyev
announced the work on establishing the Women's Platform of the
Non-Aligned Movement."
"Now, Azerbaijan, as the chair, is taking practical steps along
with other member countries to activate the NAM in the field of
women's rights," she added.
The conference is being held in Baku under the joint
organization of Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and
Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs), on the basis of initiatives
announced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July
this year.
