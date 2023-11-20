Azerbaijan, Iraq Sign Documents In Baku (PHOTO)

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.