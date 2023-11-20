Azerbaijan, Iraq Sign Documents In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A ceremony of
signing documents has been held with participation of President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the
Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107456680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.