Japan To Provide EUR 160M To Support Ukraine's Economic Recovery Projects - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan is planning to provide 160 million euros to support Ukraine's economic recovery projects, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

In a post on Facebook , he said he had discussed this issue at a meeting with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kazuchika Iwata and Japanese business representatives.

"I announced our priorities for rapid recovery: energy, housing, critical infrastructure, humanitarian demining and business support. I am grateful to the Japanese delegation for today's mission, which will contribute to the further involvement of Japanese companies in reconstruction. Ukraine is interested in creating joint ventures, especially in the processing industry," Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that cooperation in the fields of agriculture, metalworking, mechanical engineering, critical raw materials and IT is important for Ukraine.

"Japan's experience in post-war reconstruction can be useful for Ukraine's economic recovery. The state ministers assured us that Japan's position on support for Ukraine would remain unchanged. We are grateful to the Japanese government and people for their all-round assistance," Shmyhal added.