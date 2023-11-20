-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Landmines Laid By Armenia Endanger Lives Of People In Liberated Territories


11/20/2023 5:21:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"More than one and a half million mines and unexploded ordnance laid by Armenian occupation troops in the territories of Azerbaijan pose a serious threat to human life," Bahar Muradova, Chairwoman of the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Issues, said while speaking at the international conference "Women's Empowerment", Azernews reports.

According to her, despite this, Azerbaijan offers Armenia a peaceful agenda, using opportunities for cooperation, and seeks to sign a peace treaty between the parties to achieve stable good-neighborly relations in the South Caucasus.

Bahar Muradova said the rights of women and children were violated during the conflict.

"They were doomed to countless sufferings, all their rights were violated, and many were brutally killed".

MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107456654

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search