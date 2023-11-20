Landmines Laid By Armenia Endanger Lives Of People In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"More than one and a half million mines and unexploded ordnance
laid by Armenian occupation troops in the territories of Azerbaijan
pose a serious threat to human life," Bahar Muradova, Chairwoman of
the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Issues, said
while speaking at the international conference "Women's
Empowerment", Azernews reports.
According to her, despite this, Azerbaijan offers Armenia a
peaceful agenda, using opportunities for cooperation, and seeks to
sign a peace treaty between the parties to achieve stable
good-neighborly relations in the South Caucasus.
Bahar Muradova said the rights of women and children were
violated during the conflict.
"They were doomed to countless sufferings, all their rights were
violated, and many were brutally killed".
