-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy FM, Jordanian Amb. To Kuwait Discuss Bilateral Ties, Situation In Gaza


11/20/2023 5:18:36 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Monday Jordanian Ambassador to the country Sinan Al-Majali.
The meeting touched on bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and the situation in Palestine. (end)
nma



MENAFN20112023000071011013ID1107456592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search