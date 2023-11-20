Deputy FM, Jordanian Amb. To Kuwait Discuss Bilateral Ties, Situation In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Monday Jordanian Ambassador to the country Sinan Al-Majali. The meeting touched on bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and the situation in Palestine. (end) nma

