We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And often, we skip it or worse, have a quick bite of cereals or biscuits, which is not really the best way to start your day. If you want to have a healthy, home cooked breakfast in no time, then there are a variety of instant meals and options available. They can be whipped up easily and will serve your family, and even guests. And most importantly, they come with the promise of having no preservatives.



MTR Instant Dosa Mix and idli mix

Who doesn’t love those delightfully crispy and golden rice dosas? MTR has traditionally been our go to option when we want a delicious and traditional breakfast. All you have to do is add one measure of mix to one measure of water and half measure of sour curd, set aside for five minutes and you are good to roll. Heat the pan and add a dash of oil, ghee or butter and your crispy dosas are ready. No need to soak, grind and wait for the batter to ferment. For fresh idlis, the process is even simpler, as you mix it and just steam it in idli steamer. Your batch of piping hot idlis are ready in one go.



Orill Instant Coconut Chutney

Coconut chutney goes well with those crispy dosas. Made of finest coconut gratings, and a blend of spices, finally tempered with fresh curry leaves, this chutney will level up your dosas and idlis. This side dish moderates the heat of sambhar. Orill takes its lineage from 1980s in reselling of grains and pulses and founded in 2020 to build a bridge between comfort food and consumers. Orill follows timely procedures for raw material selection, ensuring premium best quality products, and offers a wide range comprising Fried Gram, Instant Chutneys of various ingredients/flavours, Instant Sambar and Roasted Peanuts..



Aashirvaad Instant Sambhar

Well, can a south Indian breakfast be ever complete without the delectable and simmering hot sambhar? Loaded with the goodness of spices and vegetables, this sambhar is your quick fix solution. All you have to do is add hot water, wait for it to simmer and it is ready. It is best enjoyed with dosas, idlis and can also be packed with rice for lunch. Most importantly, it contains no added preservatives.



Slurrp Farm Instant Millet Rava Upma Mix

It is a healthy breakfast, that contains the goodness of multigrain like oats, jowar, chana, bajra, suji, urad dal, and vegetables. The grainy textured upma comes really close to the tradional upma made in Indian houses. It contains no artificial colors, no preservatives, no trans fat and no palm oil. Ready to eat in just 2 minutes, it is nutritious, and the perfect breakfast for the entire family. Most importantly, it is travel friendly and can be eaten even while you are on your way to office or for the little baby.



Orill Instant Pudina Chutney

Made of finest pudina, this chutney mix contains a delicate blend of spices. While it can be eaten with dosas and idlis as a side dish, one can also use it as a healthy dressing for salads, or as sauce for sandwich. Throw in some chopped vegetables like carrot, capsicum, onion, cabbage, and chicken, soya or paneer to make it protein rich and toss your sandwich in the toaster. While the sandwich gets ready, you can relax during the hectic morning.





