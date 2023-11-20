Russian Forces Launch More Than 60 Strikes Across Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked 16 settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region with 61 strikes.

Zaporizhzhia region governor Yurii Malashko said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian troops carried out six MLRS attacks on Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske. Fifty-five artillery strikes targeted Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Bilohiria, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Charivne, Prymorske, Plavni, Mali Shcherbaky and other frontline towns and villages," he wrote.

There were four reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Civilians have not been injured.

On November 15, the enemy attacked the village of Zarichne near Zaporizhzhia. Rescuers were dispatched to the scene of the strike. During a second strike, an enemy missile killed two emergency workers.