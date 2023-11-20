Azerbaijan Begins Implementing New Economic Policy Mechanisms - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The
implementation of new mechanisms in the economic policy of
Azerbaijan has been launched, the First Deputy Minister of Economy
Elnur Aliyev said at the Customs Business Forum 2023 (CBF23) in
Baku, Trend reports.
"The socioeconomic growth strategy, undertaken under President
Ilham Aliyev's leadership, establishes major targets for the
country. Above all, this entails improving the attractiveness of
the business climate, diversifying the economy, and adopting an
export-oriented economic growth model," he noted.
"It entails developing new mechanisms to assist the private
sector, successfully supporting small and medium-sized firms,
investments, and exports, and growing economic activity in regions
and industrial zones in conjunction with the adoption of measures
to facilitate their development," the official explained.
"The favorable business environment created for investors, along
with provided benefits and preferences, including the stimulation
of private entrepreneurship in liberated territories, ensures an
increase in investments in the country's economy, the establishment
of new production areas, and job creation," Aliyev pointed out.
"The implementation of new economic policy mechanisms has begun,
including the use of public-private partnerships, credit guarantee
and interest subsidy instruments, as well as specific privatization
measures aimed at increasing private investment activity in the
country," he added.
The GBF23 has kicked off in Baku as part of a series of events
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar
Aliyev.
The main goal of the forum, which was organized to inform
citizens and business entities about projects implemented by the
customs service as part of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev's broad economic reforms aimed at ensuring
Azerbaijan's long-term development, is to provide a corporate
report from the Committee on Customs and Business Cooperation.
