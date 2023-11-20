Russia’s Foreign Minister, his Iranian equivalent talk over situation in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held a phone conversation to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza amid Israel's continued military operations.



The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that both ministers emphasized the urgent need for a cease-fire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected civilian population.



Additionally, they touched upon upcoming meetings and various matters on the shared bilateral and international agenda. The death toll in Gaza has reached 13,000, including 5,500 children and 3,500 women, as a result of Israel's air and ground attacks since Hamas initiated a surprise offensive on October 7.



The official Israeli death toll is approximately 1,200. The relentless strikes have caused extensive damage to buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, while an Israeli blockade has severely impacted Gaza's access to fuel, electricity, water supplies, and aid deliveries.



Tel Aviv has refused increasing requests for a cease-fire until the discharge of hostages detained by Hamas. Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday declared “we will only agree to a temporary cease-fire and only in exchange for the return of our hostages.”

