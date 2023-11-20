Enemy Shells Kherson Region 51 Times In Past Day, Six Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Kherson region 51 in the past day, injuring six civilians, including a child.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched 51 attacks, firing 323 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, S-60, anti-tank grenade launchers, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 30 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head. Read also: Kherson
sector: Defense forces holding positions on left bank of Dnipro Rive
According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods.
Six people, including a child, were injured in the Russian shelling, Prokudin stressed.
As Ukrinform reported, on November 18, Russian troops carried out 71 shelling attacks in Kherson region, firing 389 shells.
