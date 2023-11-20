Enemy Shells Kherson Region 51 Times In Past Day, Six Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Kherson region 51 in the past day, injuring six civilians, including a child.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 51 attacks, firing 323 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, S-60, anti-tank grenade launchers, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 30 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods.

Six people, including a child, were injured in the Russian shelling, Prokudin stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 18, Russian troops carried out 71 shelling attacks in Kherson region, firing 389 shells.