Ta'allum Group Students Excel In IGCSE And AS External Examinations

Doha, Qatar: The Ta'allum Group has honoured students who achieved top grades in external exams in an atmosphere of celebration, befitting their achievements.

Within the Pearson International Examinations Board's IGCSE and AS programmes, these achievements cover regular and advanced levels in subjects like Arabic as a first language, physics, chemistry, and fine arts.

Al-Maha Academy for Girls students who performed well in the January 2023 exam series received awards. These are, among others, Alreem Abdulrahman Abuoyaqoub, Amna Majed Ali Al Madeed, Haya Faysel Al Romaihi, Maram Eraky Khalil Mahrous, Maryam Ahmed Rahim Marzoghi, Refaa Nasser Saad Hamad Aldosari, and Shaikha Mubarak Al-Badi who achieved the highest subject marks.

The teachers were also praised, including May Abdelwahed Epkir, Eman Mahrous Hassan Abdelfattah, Mona Suleiman Al Amawi, Souad Rizk, Asma Amin, Shahela Khwaja, and Fatima Ibrahim.

A number of outstanding students at Al-Maha Academy for Boys have also been recognised for their achievements in Qatar, the Middle East, and globally with the highest subject marks. The awardees include Abdulla Ahmed Taiss Al-Jumaili, Ahmed Abdulla Alsuwaidi, Hamad Abdellatef Mohamed Al-Essa, Hamad Ghanim Al Sulaiti, Hashim Ayman Al-mushaddani, Jassim Mohammed Al-Emadi, Khalid Nasser Allatifi, Mohammed Saad Al-Wazine, Nasser Mohammed Al-Naemi, Omar Mohammed Saqri Abu Qadah, and Yousef Abdulla Radwani.

There were three Arabic language teachers at Al-Maha Academy for Boys who contributed to this achievement as well, namely Ramadan Farid Zeineldin Mourssi, Khalid Syed Ahmed Soliman, and Ahmed Shahir.

Among the winners at Al-Jazeera Academy were siblings Aisha Awadh and Tarek Awadh, along with their teacher Ali Mosa Ali Qandil.

The celebrated students expressed pride in the role played by the Ta'allum Group, the academic and administrative staff, in guiding them towards excellence and success.

They emphasised that this recognition inspired them, increased their passion for excellence, and reinforced their commitment to maintaining a standard throughout their educational journey.

According to, Education Director at Ta'allum Group Dr. Mohamed Saefan the students' accomplishments demonstrate Ta'allum' s commitment to providing students with education that inspires, challenges, and motivates them to succeed. In his remarks, he confirmed the Ta'allum Group's commitment to disseminating a culture of excellence among students at all stages of their academic journey. He congratulated the students and their parents for their efforts in bringing (Ta'allum's) vision to life.

The CEO of the Ta'allum Group Ahmed Al Mannai congratulated the honoured students and their parents in the presence of Amina Sosa, Regional Representative of Pearson. Throughout his remarks, he reiterated that the Ta'allum Group of schools is proud of their academic, ethical, and leadership excellence. He acknowledged the Ta'allum Academies leadership team, as well as the teachers' inspiration for students to excel.