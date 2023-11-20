32 Killed In Deadly Cross-Border Tribal Clashes In Abyei Near South Sudan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JUBA, Nov 20 (NNN-SUNA) – At least 32 people were killed yesterday, in deadly communal fighting, along South Sudan's border with the disputed Abyei Administrative Area, an official said.

Arou Manyiel Arou, secretary general in the office of the administrator for the Abyei Administrative Area, said that, violence erupted early morning, following a revenge attack on Ngok Dinka, in Wuncuei and Nyiel areas of Abyei Administrative Area, by armed youth from Twic County of neighbouring Warrap state, South Sudan.

Arou said, the attackers who came from the Ajak-Kuach area were reportedly aided by suspected soldiers of the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF).“Some of the attackers were seen by residents clad in the South Sudan People's Defence Forces uniforms,” he said over the phone.“Many people, including children and women have been killed and 27 are wounded.”

The latest revenge attack comes after last week's clashes in the Ayuok area between the two sides, which left 34 people dead, including one SSPDF soldier. The two communities have been contesting for years the ownership of a strip of land in the Aneet border area, which separates the two communities.

Abyei Administrative Area remains a contested area, between South Sudan and its neighbour, Sudan, which is currently mired in conflict since Apr 15.– NNN-SUNA

