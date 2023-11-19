Ukraine Has Tools To Counter Hostile Psyops - Adviser

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A number of Ukrainian institutions are developing countermeasures to preemptively hamper Russian attempts to destabilize the country.

That's according to Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, who addressed the issue on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"I mean both counterintelligence and the special operations forces that work out countermeasures to mitigate the impact of certain publications on social media or other platforms. There are tools to launch countermeasures on Russian territory, to divert attention," the adviser said.

According to Podoliak, Ukraine has "all the opportunities to prevent such things."

"But I will not talk about the hardware methods that will be employed by our agencies," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Center for Strategic Communication denied a fake report about the Russians allegedly capturing of a pregnant Ukrainian soldier.