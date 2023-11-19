Azerbaijan Is Represented At NATO Charity Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A charity bazaar is being held at NATO headquarters on 19
November. Azerbaijan's representation to NATO actively participates
in the event. Various products produced by our country and dishes
of our cuisine are presented at the stands belonging to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani stands were created thanks to the sponsorship of
Savalan Company.
