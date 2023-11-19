-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Is Represented At NATO Charity Event


11/19/2023 3:10:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A charity bazaar is being held at NATO headquarters on 19 November. Azerbaijan's representation to NATO actively participates in the event. Various products produced by our country and dishes of our cuisine are presented at the stands belonging to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani stands were created thanks to the sponsorship of Savalan Company.

MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107454225

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search