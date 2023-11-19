-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iraqi President Visits Azerbaijan On Official Visit


11/19/2023 7:14:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has paid an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A guard of honour was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, in honour of the distinguished guest.

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid was met at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107452098

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search