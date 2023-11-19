Iraqi President Visits Azerbaijan On Official Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has
paid an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
A guard of honour was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International
Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, in
honour of the distinguished guest.
President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid was
met at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov
and other officials.
