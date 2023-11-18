Two MENA Officials Arrested For Corruption

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources
(MENA) who committed corruption offences in the environmental
sphere have been exposed. Citing to the press service of the
General Prosecutor's Office, Azernews reports.
It was reported that as a result of urgent operative-search
measures carried out on the basis of information received about
illegal actions of the head of the department of forest fund use of
the Forestry Development Service of the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources, Sadik Salmanov, and Rashad Mahmudov, director of
the Zagatala Regional Forestry Centre of the Forestry Development
Service of this institution, the Prosecutor General, in addition,
in the Main Department for Combating Corruption opened a criminal
case.
In the course of operative-search measures reasonable suspicion
was established that Sadik Salmanov received as a bribe 3 thousand
manats from the amount of money he demanded in his office premises
promising to organise allocation of valuable forest material to
citizens through illegal auction.
In addition, reasonable suspicion has been established that
Sadik Salmanov, in collusion with Rashad Mahmudov, repeatedly
received a bribe totalling AZN 3,000 in exchange for providing
valuable wood material outside official procedures to a citizen who
approached him repeatedly for the same purpose.
Both officials were detained while receiving the money demanded
from the citizen, their offices and cars were searched, and
evidence important for the case was found and seized.
On the basis of the preliminary evidence collected, Sadik
Salmanova was charged under Articles 311.3.1 (bribery by a group of
conspiring individuals) and 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) of the
Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and Rashad Makhmudova was
charged under Article 311.3.1 of the same Code. By court decision,
they were both suspended from their posts and placed in
custody.
At the moment, the criminal case is still under investigation
and operational activities.
