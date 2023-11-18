British Farmers, Volunteers Deliver 35 Off-Roaders For Ukraine Army To Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British farmers and volunteers have personally delivered 35 off-road vehicles to the Lviv region to hand them over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Lviv Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, according to the requests submitted by units to Lviv Regional Military Administration, these vehicles have been transferred to the West Air Command, 24th Brigade named after King Danylo Halytskyi, 125th Territorial Defense Brigade and 150th Territorial Defense Brigade, and other units,” the report states.

Kozytskyi expressed confidence that these vehicles would help the Ukrainian military to drive off the road, evacuate the wounded, and save the lives of comrades and civilians who are remaining in the areas of active hostilities for some reason.

“I am grateful to Ukraine's great friend, British farmer Mark Laird who has been supporting our country since 2014, for the 'Pick-ups for Peace' initiative, as well as all concerned people from the United Kingdom, who are donating vehicles and funds to meet the needs of our defenders,” Kozytskyi noted.

In general, since March, more than 260 vehicles have been sent to the front in Ukraine by British farmers and volunteers.

Photo: Maksym Kozytskyi, Facebook