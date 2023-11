Prime Minister Meets US National Security Council Coordinator For Middle East And North Africa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Coordinator for Middle East and North Africa at the US National Security Council HE Brett McGurk.

Developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip, expressing the State of Qatar's deep concern about the catastrophic deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of the repeated crimes of the Israeli occupation forces by targeting civilian objects, including hospitals, schools, and population centers in the Gaza Strip, and considered it a dangerous escalation that portends dire consequences for the security and stability of the region.

His Excellency also stressed the continued efforts of the State of Qatar in mediation to release the hostages, noting that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and complicates mediation efforts.

The meeting was attended by US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs HE Barbara Leaf.