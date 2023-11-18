Azerbaijan Defense Minister Inspects Combat Training Of Air Defense Units (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry have
visited one of the Air Defense Units of the Air Force for a sudden
inspection of combat training, Trend reports.
Colonel General Hasanov inspected the commanders' practical
skills in decision-making and the use of forces, as well as the
units' combat training.
Then the Minister of Defense and other high-ranking officers of
the Ministry arrived at the training range to watch the practical
combat firing of Air Defense Units. At the command-and-control
post, Colonel General Hasanov heard reports on combat training and
combat readiness of the Air Defense Units.
Practical firing was conducted following the fulfillment of the
tasks on planning and managing the Air Defense Units' combat
activities using a command-and-staff vehicle.
The assigned tasks were successfully accomplished by destroying
imaginary enemy's air targets.
Azerbaijan Defense Minister highly evaluated the combat training of
the Air Defense Units.
