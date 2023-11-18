QFA President Celebrates Afif, Almoez Milestones

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Football Association President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain paid tribute to national team stars Akram Afif and Almoez Ali for reaching the remarkable milestone of 100 international matches with the Qatar national team.

The celebration took place right after Qatar's commanding 8-1 victory over Afghanistan, a match where the dynamic duo's brilliance was on full display, contributing significantly to the triumph.

The duo's partnership has been instrumental in Qatar's successes in recent years, notably clinching the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.

In a symbolic gesture on the pitch, Al Buenain, alongside coach Carlos Queiroz, presented the players with national team jerseys commemorating the occasion, acknowledging their commitment and dedication to Al Annabi.