Skill Ministry Seeks Help Of External Consultant For Skilling Drive In Goa

(MENAFN- KNN India) Panaji, Nov 18 (KNN) The Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is looking for a consultant that can manage the centre-backed skilling campaign in Goa.



The skill development department wants the consultant to specifically monitor the skilling initiatives under the Centre's STRIVE scheme and propose mechanisms to ensure that Goan students are industry-ready, officials said.

The consultant is expected to to work with the department between January and May to set up mechanisms for ensuring the quality of skill training and to create a framework for skilling initiatives.



“The consultant will provide strategic support to the district teams,” an official said.

The Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project is a World Bank-assisted-Government of India project with the objective of improving the relevance and efficiency of skills training provided through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and apprenticeships.



To obtain funding and administrative support, the state is required to submit detailed project reports, fund utilisation reports and notices.

“The government wants to encourage entrepreneurship among Goan youth, which is missing right now. An entrepreneurial programme is in the works. The department plans to have a skill development policy for the state and the consultant will help us in preparing this policy,” said the official.

