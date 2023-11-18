Kyrgyzstan Works To Help Diversify Directions Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 18. Kyrgyzstan is
working on diversification of directions of the Middle Corridor
(the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route or TITR), Deputy
Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, Yrysbek
Bariev, said at the conference titled "International Transport and
Logistics Corridor: Development Impulses from Zangilan" in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
He highlighted that the enhancement of the Middle Corridor's
potential is facilitated by the development of the
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.
The development of the Middle Corridor is beneficial for all
Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, since the corridor
passes alongside the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.
"This railway route is poised to facilitate the transportation
of goods from China to the countries of Central Asia, the Middle
East, Türkiye, and further into the EU," he said.
The deputy minister noted that China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan
railway will strengthen interregional connections, aligning with
the goals of Central Asian countries to diversify transport routes
and enhance the competitiveness of regions as international transit
transport hubs.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route that
connects Asia and Europe, going through numerous regional
countries. It is a different route from the standard Northern and
Southern Corridors.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that
connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe,
bypassing the longer maritime routes.
