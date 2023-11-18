Kyrgyzstan Works To Help Diversify Directions Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 18. Kyrgyzstan is working on diversification of directions of the Middle Corridor (the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route or TITR), Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, Yrysbek Bariev, said at the conference titled "International Transport and Logistics Corridor: Development Impulses from Zangilan" in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He highlighted that the enhancement of the Middle Corridor's potential is facilitated by the development of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

The development of the Middle Corridor is beneficial for all Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, since the corridor passes alongside the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

"This railway route is poised to facilitate the transportation of goods from China to the countries of Central Asia, the Middle East, Türkiye, and further into the EU," he said.

The deputy minister noted that China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will strengthen interregional connections, aligning with the goals of Central Asian countries to diversify transport routes and enhance the competitiveness of regions as international transit transport hubs.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route that connects Asia and Europe, going through numerous regional countries. It is a different route from the standard Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

