Projected Cargo Transshipment Volume At Baku Port By End Of Year Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Volume of cargo
transshipment at Azerbaijan's Baku International Sea Trade Port,
according to forecasts, will exceed 7 million tons by the end of
this year, Head of Strategic Planning and Development Department of
Baku International Sea Trade Port Khudayar Hasanli said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the event "International Transport and Logistics
Corridor: development impulses from Zangilan".
According to him, this figure was 6.3 million tons in 2022.
"Currently, 90 percent of cargo transshipment in Baku Port is
transit cargo," Hasanli said.
He stressed that Baku Port is expanding and the annual volume of
cargo handling is planned to reach 25 million tons.
The cargo handling capacity of Baku Port is 15 million tons
within the framework of Phase 1, including 100,000 TEU containers.
Every year the cargo turnover of the port, located at the
intersection of the international East-West and North-South
transport corridors, increases.
