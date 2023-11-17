-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mumbai News: Case Registered Against Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aditya Thackeray And 2 Others. Details Here


11/17/2023 11:00:22 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A case has been registered at NM Joshi Police Station against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aditya Thackeray, Sunil Shinde, and Sachin Ahir. As per media reports, the case has been registered in connection with the opening of Delai Road Bridge Lane per the Mumbai police, the case has been registered under sections 143, 149, 326 and 447 of IPC.(More details awaited)

MENAFN17112023007365015876ID1107449077

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search