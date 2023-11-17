Umerov Provides Details Of Upcoming Ukraine-US Conference In Washington

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has said that the joint Ukraine-U.S. Conference DFNC1: US Edition will deepen cooperation in the field of arms production and technology exchange between Ukrainian and US defense companies.

In a post on his Facebook page, Umerov said that the joint Ukraine-U.S. Defence Industries Conference DFNC1: US Edition will take place in Washington, DC, USA, on December 6-7.

“The conference will be a continuation of the first International Defence Industries Forum DFNC1, which took place in Kyiv in September. The DFNC1 Forum then brought together representatives from 252 defense companies from more than 30 countries around the world,” the Defense Minister said,

According to him, representatives from Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Digital Transformation, Office of the President of Ukraine, our colleagues from the US National Security Council, Department of Commerce, Department of Defense, and the State Department, as well as representatives from Ukrainian and American defence companies, will attend the event in the United States.

“The joint Ukraine-US Conference DFNC1: US Edition will strengthen cooperation in the sphere of arms manufacturing and exchange of technologies between Ukrainian defence companies and our key strategic partner, the United States,” Umerov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in October that the state's basic course is now to produce its own weapons and equipment, and therefore a comprehensive program is being developed to provide the Defense Forces of Ukraine with appropriate weapons.