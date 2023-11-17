Culinary Excellence Takes Centrestage: Inaugural DXB F&B Awards To Recognise UAE's Best

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 6:06 PM

Prepare your palates and get ready to celebrate the crème de la crème of the UAE's vibrant food and beverage industry at the inaugural DXB F&B Awards, an exciting event presented by Khaleej Times' wknd. magazine in association with Reckitt - Dettol Pro Solutions and Truckers. Scheduled for the grand soirée on November 24, 2023, at the Address Sky View Dubai, the DXB F&B Awards promise to be a spectacular feast for the senses.

"Dubai is the culinary capital of the world. Our attempt is to recognise the monumental efforts of different players in the sector and provide them an opportunity to share their ideas and thoughts with other movers and shakers in the field. The awards will recognise and reward the best of the best," said Harjyot Oberoi Bohra, Head of Marketing, Khaleej Times.

Blake McKeown, commercial director AMEA, Reckitt - Dettol Pro Solutions, the title sponsor of the event, said,"We are thrilled to connect with key players in the F&B industry and we thank Khaleej Times for putting together what is, very obviously, a great networking opportunity. Dettol Pro Solutions is already embraced by companies across sectors taking science-backed measures to elevate hygiene standards and help reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses. Recognising the pivotal role of hygiene in food handling, preparation, and service, we aspire to contribute creating a hygienic and welcoming environment for F&B customers, thereby fostering the overall success of businesses.''

An Epicurean Extravaganza

Dubai's thriving culinary scene has turned the city into a global gastronomic capital, and the DXB F&B Awards are here to honour its undeniable excellence. With our finger on the pulse of the city's heartwarming gastronomy, the awards will celebrate the very essence of the food and beverage industry.

The UAE's culinary landscape is incredibly diverse, offering everything from casual dining gems to world-class fine dining establishments. This award ceremony aims to recognise and reward the tireless efforts, creativity, and innovation that go into curating extraordinary dining experiences and maintaining impeccable service standards.

Culinary Mavericks & Dazzling Presentations

The DXB F&B Awards don't just celebrate food; they shine a spotlight on every facet of the F&B sector. From culinary mavericks who craft delectable dishes that ignite taste buds to establishments that redefine presentation aesthetics, this is the time to honour the brightest stars of the culinary universe.

A Night of Glamour and Entertainment

The Address Skyview Dubai, a symbol of luxury and refinement, is the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening. Dressed to the nines, prominent figures from the F&B industry, connoisseurs, and celebrities will come together to raise a toast to the success stories, savour exquisite cuisine, and enjoy live entertainment.

Awards in Multiple Categories

The DXB F&B Awards will feature an array of categories to celebrate the diverse talents in the industry. Awards will be presented for Best Newcomer, Outstanding Chef, Exceptional Bartender, Outstanding Fine Dining, Exemplary Casual Dining, and many more. The F&B Awards encompass all corners of the culinary universe, ensuring that every deserving entity has a chance to shine.

A Visionary Partnership

Khaleej Times' wknd. magazine, renowned for capturing the essence of UAE's culture and lifestyle, has joined hands with Truckers, a dynamic player in the event industry, to bring you an event that promises to be the most prestigious of its kind. As a leading authority on all things food and dining, we've left no stone unturned in ensuring this awards night is a memorable experience for all.

The Call for Excellence

As we gear up for the DXB F&B Awards, it's time for the culinary stars of the UAE to shine. Nominations are open for deserving restaurants, chefs, mixologists, bartenders, and other F&B professionals who are pushing the envelope of creativity and service.

Save the Date

DXB F&B Awards: November 24, 2023, at Address Skyview Dubai, UAE. It's a night that promises to be a culmination of everything that makes UAE's culinary scene so extraordinary.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to submit nominations, visit (

Let's come together to celebrate the culinary delights, the culinary masters, and the excellence that has taken the UAE's F&B industry to global heights. Join us on this delectable journey at the DXB F&B Awards.