Al Wathba Cycling Team Prepares For Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo After Successful Bahrain Tour With New Bike Partner Ventum

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Wathba Cycling Club praises its sensational new partnership with Ventum, as the club's six riders, recently returned from a successful“Nassa Bin Hamad Bahrain Tour”, prepare for the next challenge of the season.

From 30th October to 4th November 2023, the Bahrain Tour saw Al Wathba's Nayef Almarzouqi, Mohammed Abdulla, Sultan Al Hammadi, Hassan Sultan, Hammad Alobedili and Faisal Alshehi, amongst other impressive team athletes, compete in the 4-day race. Looking to advance their chances of success, club owner Sulaiman Al Hammadi made the strategic decision to see these riders on the all-new Ventum NS1 – a bike brand synonymous with innovation and excellence in the world of cycling. And the decision paid off with Mohammed Al Hammadi claiming victory in the U23 category.

Speaking about the partnership, Sulaiman Al Hammadi spoke ardently about what this means for the Club:“We are always looking at ways of improving, which of course requires using the best possible equipment on the market,” explained Al Hammadi.

“The decision to choose the NS1 came after understanding how Ventum harnesses the most advanced, cutting-edge technology to develop their frames.

“Furthermore, having a partner by our side who supports our missions, goals, and actively engages with us at local events and community rides, is essential for nurturing the cycling culture in the UAE.

“This exhilarating partnership doesn't just open doors; it opens gateways to limitless possibilities,” Our community will now flourish, participating in more races, contributing to an array of events, and uniting our cycling enthusiasts under one banner,” added Al Hammadi.

Omar Nour, CEO of Ventum Middle East, said:“Our aim at Ventum has always been to push the boundaries of innovation in cycling. I'm really excited that our partnership with Al Wathba will give the region's most promising cyclists access to the industry's most innovative, high-performance equipment.

“We've already seen how successful this partnership can be with a fantastic U23 win at the Bahrain Tour, and I'm sure this is only the start of greater things to come. I wish the whole team the best of luck at the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo this week – race hard and have fun out there!” Nour added.

A team of 15 Al Wathba riders, including Bahrain Tour U23 champion Mohammed Al Hammadi, will be racing the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo this week with a podium spot in the challenging 154km race firmly in in sight.