International Exercise East Akdeniz-2023 Starts In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international exercise "East Akdeniz-2023" with the participation of Azerbaijani naval special forces starts today in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish National Defence Ministry.

Military exercises will be held in Marmaris. A total of 24 ships, 13 helicopters, 5 UAVs, 20 F-16 aircraft, and other equipment will be involved in the exercise.

Several allied countries are taking part in the exercise, which will last until 25 November.

It should be noted that according to the plan of military cooperation between the Ministries of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, a group of personnel of the Naval Special Forces unit of the Azerbaijani Navy is on a visit to the brotherly country to participate in the operation "Eastern Mediterranean". International Exercise "2023".