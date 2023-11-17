International Exercise East Akdeniz-2023 Starts In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international exercise "East Akdeniz-2023" with the
participation of Azerbaijani naval special forces starts today in
Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish
National Defence Ministry.
Military exercises will be held in Marmaris. A total of 24
ships, 13 helicopters, 5 UAVs, 20 F-16 aircraft, and other
equipment will be involved in the exercise.
Several allied countries are taking part in the exercise, which
will last until 25 November.
It should be noted that according to the plan of military
cooperation between the Ministries of Defence of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and Turkiye, a group of personnel of the Naval Special
Forces unit of the Azerbaijani Navy is on a visit to the brotherly
country to participate in the operation "Eastern Mediterranean".
International Exercise "2023".
