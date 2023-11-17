The Grand Gala Ceremony Date & Venue For Arabian Awards Is Announced

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration and recognition at the highly anticipated Arabian Awards Grand Gala Ceremony. The prestigious event will take place on [08.12.2023] at the exquisite [Movenpick Grand Al bustan hotel, Dubai, UAE], where outstanding achievements in various across the Arabian region will be honored.
The Arabian Awards is renowned for its commitment to recognizing excellence and
innovation in business across the Middle East and Gulf regions. This year Grand Gala
Ceremony promises to be a spectacular occasion, showcasing the best and brightest in theArabian business community.
Stay tuned for more details on how you can be part of this exclusive event and witness the crowning of the winners of the Arabian Business Awards. We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of glamour, inspiration, and achievement at the Arabian Awards Grand Gala Ceremony.
Media Contact
Company Name : Golden Tree Awards
Address : Al Arabia 4U Business centre, Dubai – UAE.
Phone number : +971 52 276 6591
Email id :
Website :
Company :-Arabian awards
User :- arabian awards
Email :-
Phone :-7639922392
Mobile:- 7639922392
Url :-
