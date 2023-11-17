Kaztransoil Expands Oil Transportation From Aktau To Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 17. The volume of
transportation of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau for export
amounted to 2.8 million tons from January through October 2023,
which is 981,000 tons, or 54 percent, more compared to the same
period last year, KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of
Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil to the
domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export) told
Trend .
In particular, the volume of oil transportation towards the port
of Baku from the port of Aktau increased by 964,000 tons and
amounted to 1.123 million tons.
At the same time, 1.676 million tons of Kazakh oil were shipped
towards the port of Makhachkala from the port of Aktau, which is
17,000 tons more compared to the same period of 2022.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan,
issued an order in 2022 to expand the volume of oil transportation
along the Trans-Caspian corridor. Following this, Kazakhstan's
KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan's SOCAR struck a deal to transport 1.5
million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field to the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.
Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said
that deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from
Kazakhstan will amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of
2023.
"Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers
transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The
initial agreement between the parties provided for the
transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given
that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to
transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107444753
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.