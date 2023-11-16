Kyiv Can Be An Example For Cities In EU - European Commission President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians have firm confidence in their European future, and the city of Kyiv, as Ukraine's capital, sets an example of reforms, revival and modernization to other cities in Ukraine and in the European Union.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this in a video address to the participants of the Kyiv Investment Forum, which took place at the Brussels Town Hall, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The city of Kyiv is leading this effort to build a better future for Ukraine. I have seen first hand how the city is reimagining itself, as a dynamic, green, and inclusive capital. Kyiv can also be an example for other Ukrainian cities, as well as for cities in the EU. We can learn so much from each other, and help one another. Including through the 'mayor's platform,' which this forum brought to life last year," she said.

Von der Leyen also turned to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: "Mayor Vitali Klitschko, your city and its people have become synonymous with resilience. You've sheltered tens of thousands of internally displaced Ukrainians. You've countered Russian missiles against your energy and civilian infrastructure. You were besieged by Russian tanks. In Bucha, I saw the body bags laying on the street. But your city and your nation fought back. You won the Battle of Kyiv, and you will win the war for Ukraine!"

She also welcomed efforts by Brussels, which is hosting this year's Kyiv Investment Forum and has shown effective solidarity with Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

In particular, she recalled that Since the start of Russia's war of aggression, over 60,000 Ukrainians have received their European temporary protection in this city. Brussels has also sent to Kyiv City Hospital over 300,000 euros worth in medical equipment, a powerful generator, and six fully equipped ambulances. These remarkable acts of solidarity have been multiplied by cities across the EU, with cities in Ukraine. Like in Lviv, where Brussels and others support the largest care center in Ukraine for wounded civilians and soldiers.

"The center is called 'Unbroken.' And so is Europe's solidarity and Ukraine's resistance," von der Leyen added.

She noted that she saw the determination and confidence of Ukrainians in their future two weeks ago, during her latest visit to Ukraine. Such confidence, according to von der Leyen, is inspiring, because while fighting a full-scale war, Ukraine is also passing deep and bold reforms. Ukraine has completed almost all of the steps the European Commission asked it to take, including the constitutional justice reform, the selection of the High Council of Justice, the Anti-Corruption Program, progress against money-laundering, and important measures to curb the oligarchs' grip on Ukraine's public life.

"The good news is that the remaining measures are already on their way. Therefore, the Commission recommends the start of accession negotiations to the Council. Your reforms will make Ukraine stronger and more attractive for investors. If you stay the course at your impressive pace, the future of Ukraine is in the European Union," von der Leyen said.

She noted that the European Commission wants to underpin Ukrainian reforms with investments. That is why the EU is currently working on a EUR 50 billion financial assistance package for Ukraine (for 2024-2027). The purpose of such a package is to support Ukraine's National Plan to rebuild the country and the Ukraine Plan can also provide guidance and coordination for international donors, both public and private.

"Ukraine wants to become a hub of green industry and digital innovation. It has the people and the will to make this happen. So let's invest together in their European future. Now, with the winter coming, we must all re-double our efforts in support of Ukraine. From healthcare and energy support to protecting Ukraine's rich cultural heritage, every action matters. Europe stands with Ukraine, this winter, and all seasons to come. Slava Ukraini. Long live Europe," she said.