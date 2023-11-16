Xi: China Won't Fight Hot War With Anyone

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China has no intention to fight a hot war with anyone or to challenge the United States or to unseat it, the country's top leader told hundreds of elite American at an event in San Francisco.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met an audience of around 400 business leaders, government officials and academics at a gala dinner on Wednesday evening. The event was attended by Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Laurence Fink and Pfizer's Albert Bourla.

“Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others,” Xi said in his speech.“China does not seek spheres of influence and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone.”



He said China“never bets against the US” and“has no intention to challenge the US or to unseat it.” He added that China is“ready to be a partner and friend of the US.”

Xi also unveiled a five-year plan to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs. He said Beijing welcomes US politicians and people from different sectors to visit China.



One of Xi's key missions in this US trip is to encourage American businesses to increase their investment in China, some commentators said.

“The US leadership has made clear that they do not want decoupling to happen,” Bruce Andrews, chief government affairs officer at Intel Corp and former US Deputy Secretary of Commerce, told China's state media in an interview.

“We work with a broad range of technology companies, including autonomous vehicles, auto-manufacture and healthcare companies. We see all of their great innovations taking place,” he said.“We believe there is an important and a valuable opportunity for Intel to work with Chinese companies and partners.”