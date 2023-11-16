Udoh O. Obioha, MD, General Practitioner And Weight Loss Physician.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Corrective Care is a faith-based organization of US healthcare professionals working around the world since 1988. They are a team of experienced physicians and other health professionals who have spent countless hours caring for the underserved. They are passionate about creating a healthier world.

Born in Nigeria, Dr. Obioha's journey into the realm of medicine was sparked by the inspiring legacy of his uncles, pioneering figures in the medical field within his family. He graduated with his medical degree from the University of Nigeria College of Medicine in 1979, before immigrating to the United States to further hone his skills. The corridors of learning and service opened at Howard University Hospital in 1981, where he embarked on his residency.

An expert in his field, the doctor is board-certified in obesity medicine by the American Board of Obesity Medicine and in emergency medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. His professional voyage is a mosaic of service across various hospitals, from Howard University Hospital to Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Greater El Monte Community Hospital. He also donned the mantle of medical director at multiple esteemed institutions, including the H. Claude Hudson Comprehensive Health Center, leaving an indelible mark on each establishment.

Passionate about teaching, he served as an Assistant Clinical Professor at distinguished universities such as the Western University of Health Sciences, the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles between 1990 and 2012, he not only treated patients but also nurtured the next generation of medical professionals.

