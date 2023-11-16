Azerbaijani FM Talks Development Of Ties In Intellectual Property Sphere With Eurasian Patent Office President (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received President of the Eurasian
Patent Office Grigory Ivliev, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told
Trend .
During the meeting it was noted that the development of
intellectual property institute in Azerbaijan is in the focus of
attention of the country's leadership, large-scale structural
reforms are carried out in this area, management is optimized.
It was noted that in documents of state importance, such as the
Development Concept "Azerbaijan 2020: a look into the future",
"National priorities of socio-economic development: Azerbaijan
2030" and "Strategy of socio-economic development of the Republic
of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026", a special place is given to the
directions of development of intellectual property sphere.
Cooperation relations between the Intellectual Property Agency
of Azerbaijan and Eurasian Patent Office and Eurasian Patent
Organization were emphasized, as well as mutually beneficial
activities within the framework of international organizations are
of great importance.
In order to promote the development of relations in the field of
intellectual property, the importance was expressed of continuing
contacts at the executive and working levels, discussing issues of
bilateral and multilateral cooperation through such events as
conferences, round tables.
During the meeting there was also an exchange of views on other
issues of mutual interest, including the links of cooperation
between the Eurasian Patent Office and other international
organizations, the latest trends in the field of global patent
applications, elections to the relevant structures of the Eurasian
Patent Office.
