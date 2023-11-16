LEAP Again Wins Overall Practice Management Solution Of The Year In Legaltech Breakthrough Awards

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) JERSEY CITY, NJ, November 16, 2023 - LEAP Legal Software , provider of the only legal practice productivity solution, today announced that it has won“Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year” in the 2023 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, a program that recognizes leading innovators in the legal tech space. This is the second year in a row that LEAP has won top honors in the Overall Practice Management category.

“2023 has been a huge year of growth and innovation for our company,” said Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO of LEAP US.“This award is a testament both to the strength of those innovations and to the unmatched value that our product provides for our customers. LEAP is constantly implementing new ways to save our users time and money.”

LEAP is the only comprehensive, cloud-based software that enables law firms to manage their entire practice through a single virtual location. The LEAP legal practice productivity solution offers automated matter management features that simplify matter and practice management; legal publishing features that eliminate the need for manual data entry; document assembly and management capabilities that save time and improve accuracy; and legal accounting software that streamlines payment and invoicing. Together, these capabilities give users everything they need to manage and run their legal practices.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Law firms everywhere have embraced LEAP, with their proven track record of providing secure, reliable practice productivity. We're pleased to announce they are our choice for 'Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year,'” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards.“Some firms have had the same inefficient processes in place for decades, but that is what they are used to. Firms are keen to level up through legal tech, to free themselves from repetitive busywork and administrative tasks. LEAP provides law firms with everything they need to maximize productivity, efficiency, and profitability.”

About LEAP:

With over 60,000 users worldwide, LEAP is the only legal practice productivity solution that combines practice management, document assembly and management, legal publishing, and legal accounting for all common areas of law. For more than thirty years, LEAP has been a legal technology leader, setting the standard for law firms looking to maximize productivity and profitability. Learn more about LEAP by visiting leap.

About the LegalTech Breakthrough:

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Laurie Klausner

SVP of Marketing, LEAP



leap