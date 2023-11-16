QRCS Appeals For Necessary Medicines For Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has called on pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies to help provide medicines for Palestinians, as thousands of wounded in Gaza need treatment.

QRCS posted a list of the medicines and consumables that have now run out, pointing out that the situation would force many of the injured to face the risk of dying.

For inquiries, contact +974 6666 6364.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that all hospitals in the northern part of Gaza have stopped working amid the incessant Israeli bombing of the besieged enclave.

Almost all hospitals in the Gaza Strip are not functioning, including Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, which has been turned into“military barracks” by the occupation forces, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

Thousands of patients, health workers, and displaced people are holed up in Al Shifa Hospital premises surrounded by Israeli occupation forces, who are calling on people to leave the hospital.