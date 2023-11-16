Ali Al Obaidli Of Qatar Qualifies For The Semi-Finals World 6-Red Snooker Championship

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Doha - Asdaf News:\r

\r

Cueist Ali Al Obaidli of Qatar has achieved a new milestone in the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship, which is the third of the World Championships 2023, held by the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation (QBSF) until November 24th, with the participation of over 200 players from 40 countries.\r

\r

Al Obaidli, who was crowned the winner of the IBSF World Men's Snooker Championship 2023 a few days ago, won another medal for Qatar when he defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Wai 5-4 in the quarterfinals to advance to the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship semifinals, where 54 players from 26 different countries compete.\r

\r

The first semi-final match pits Al Obaidli against Pakistan's Ahsan Ramzan, who won the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Doha last year, while the second semifinal match pits Muhammad Naseem of Pakistan against Cypriot Michael Georgiou.\r

\r

In the championship's final round encounter, the victors of the two semi-final contests will square off on Wednesday night, with the two losers going to third place.--QNA

MENAFN16112023007116015312ID1107438909