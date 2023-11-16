Film Qaragh Premiered At Baku Int'l Short Film Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A film "Qaragh" (Wake up), has premiered at Nizami Cinema Centre
as part of the 14th Baku International Short Film Festival.
Produced by Azerbaijani-British filmmaker Suad Gara, the film
narrates about an ex-soldier suffering from PTSD who decides to
visit his mother in his remote home village to find peace of mind, Azernews reports.
There, he participates in a mystical spring cleansing ritual set
around a temple inside a 13th-century cemetery in the middle of the
forest, where he encounters a mysterious little girl. His innocent
alter-ego brings him face-to-face with his inner demons and sets
him on a difficult path to acceptance and redemption.
After the premiere of the movie, director Suad Gara spoke about
the history of its creation:
"I went to one of Ismayilli's villages for vacation. While
walking through the countryside, I came across a cemetery dated
back to the 13th century. People who lost their lives in the war
were buried there. I had different feelings when I saw this scene
and decided to make a film about it, as well as about the local
customs and traditions. How many people live with trauma from war?
When these people return from war, we call them heroes. But along
with heroism, they also carry these traumas. When a person seeks
peace of mind, he goes to his family and thinks that he can find
peace there. But not everything is so simple... Before we started
filming the film, we read a lot of interviews on this topic and had
conversations with war participants. The main message of the film
is that the traumas of war are never forgotten, and people are
forced to live with them," said the film director.
The short film was shot by Astar Productions. The film cast
includes Orkhan Iskandarli, Suri Huseyn, Rahila Shirinova, Rivka
Khripunova, and others.
Note that Suad Gara is currently working on her debut feature,
Hotel Diana, which was selected for the WEMW Trieste Co-Production
Forum. The film won the Pop-Up Film Residency Award and the Less Is
More European Development Lab.
