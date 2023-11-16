Qatar Ratifies Unesco Convention On The Protection Of Underwater Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar deposited the instrument of ratification for the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage, adopted by UNESCO on November 3, 2001, during its thirty-first session.

The deposit occurred at the ceremony for the ratification of UNESCO conventions for member states at the organization's headquarters in Paris on the sidelines of the forty-second session of the UNESCO General Conference held from November 22 to December 7, 2023.

The convention aims to protect underwater heritage from the dangers of commercial and industrial exploitation and looting in waterways worldwide, ensuring its preservation for future generations. The convention also seeks to facilitate the exchange of information and raise awareness about the importance of this cultural heritage.

Acting Secretary General of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science Ali Al Maarafi pointed out that the agreement's ratification reflects the concerted efforts exerted by the concerned authorities in the State of Qatar, adding that this ratification confirms the commitment of the State of Qatar to preserve, protect, and ensure the sustainability of underwater cultural heritage, as it is an integral part of human heritage.

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO in Paris Dr. Nasser Al Henzab stated that accession to the convention embodies the great interest of the State of Qatar in protecting world heritage and supporting all efforts and mechanisms of the international community through UNESCO to promote human heritage.

Director of the International Cooperation and Government Affairs Department at Qatar Museums Dr. Fatima Al Sulaiti explained that the convention's ratification aims to enhance the protection of underwater cultural heritage. It witnesses historical events, trade, exchange, and climate change. The goal is to reconstruct past cultures and to improve knowledge of natural climate conditions.

