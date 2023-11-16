Petra Participates In FANA's 50Th General Assembly Conference In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- The Jordan News Agency, (Petra), actively engaged in the proceedings of the 50th General Assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), held in Abu Dhabi over the past two days.The conference focused on the theme "Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on News Agencies," drawing representatives from various Arab news organizations.Key highlights of the conference included the transfer of FANA's presidency from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).Furthermore, participants unanimously elected Kuwait and the Maghreb Arab Press Agency as deputy presidents for the upcoming two years. Meanwhile, agencies from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Libya were appointed as members of the FANA General Secretariat.The discussions delved into pertinent issues concerning Arab news agencies, emphasizing their evolution, news exchange mechanisms, and the increasingly pivotal role of social media within the global news landscape.The collaborative efforts between Arab and international news agencies took center stage, aiming to foster communication, knowledge-sharing, and experiences, especially in the realm of artificial intelligence.An essential focus was placed on the establishment of specialized divisions within news agencies dedicated to climate-related journalism, environmental challenges, and promoting green energy solutions. There was a shared call for the creation of sections focusing on children's press, issuing periodic reports relevant to Arab children and addressing their issues.The conference also advocated for continuous specialized training workshops tailored to the specific needs of news agencies. It underscored the importance of updating regulatory frameworks governing FANA's operations and encouraging youth involvement to ensure continual adaptation, development, and adept handling of emerging challenges.