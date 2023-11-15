GAZA CONTINUES TO HAVE HUGE NEEDS FOR FUEL AMID SIEGE AND WAR

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

UNRWA received today just over 23,000 litres of fuel to the besieged Gaza Strip. The Israeli Authorities have restricted the use of this fuel only to transport the little aid coming via Egypt.

This fuel cannot be used for the overall humanitarian response, including for medical and water facilities or the work of UNRWA.



It is appalling that fuel continues to be used as a weapon of war. For the past five weeks, UNRWA has been pleading to get fuel in support of the humanitarian operation in Gaza.



This seriously paralyses our work and the delivery of assistance to the Palestinian communities in Gaza.



By the end of today, around 70 per cent of people in Gaza will not have clean water.

Key services including water desalination plants, sewage treatments and hospitals have ceased to operate.



To have fuel for trucks only will not save lives anymore. Waiting longer will cost lives.

Much more fuel is needed. We need 160,000 litres of fuel every day for basic humanitarian operations.

I call on the Israeli Authorities to immediately authorize the delivery of the needed amount of fuel as is required