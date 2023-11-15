Man falls off carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico, authorities lead urgent search

(MENAFN) Authorities are conducting an urgent search in the Gulf of Mexico after a man fell off the Carnival Glory cruise ship. The Coast Guard received a report on Monday, indicating an unaccounted-for passenger from the cruise ship scheduled to visit Grand Cayman Island and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to New Orleans. The missing individual has been identified as Tyler Barnett of Houma, Louisiana, last seen on security camera footage around midnight Monday morning, according to Carnival's report.



The Coast Guard swiftly initiated search efforts, deploying aircrews covering a 200-mile area along the ship's route. Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued to alert mariners and facilitate potential rescue efforts by other vessels. New security footage from Carnival Glory revealed the man falling off the cruise ship, prompting authorities to concentrate search activities approximately 30 miles southwest of the Southwest Pass in Louisiana.



The circumstances leading to Barnett's fall overboard remain unclear, and the urgent search continues as authorities aim to locate and rescue the missing individual from the Gulf of Mexico waters.

